UFC’s Jon Jones presents Trump with championship belt following victory — MAGA rejoices, while libs give Trump a new name

Last weekend, UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones defended his heavyweight title, defeating Stipe Miocic with a crushing kick to the ribs that tumbled the former heavyweight champion in the third round.

Following his victory, Jones shocked the audience by doing the iconic Donald dance while the president-elect watched in his usual front-row seat. Several allies, including Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, RFK Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson accompanied Trump, adding to the spectacle.

But the hype was just getting started. Jones then presented his belt to Donald Trump, as UFC fans went ballistic with excitement before re-entering the Octagon for an equally shocking post-match interview with Joe Rogan.

“I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ. I tell you what, man — I cannot take credit for a gift like this, man. I really owe it all to him. And I know that there's millions of people around the world watching right now, and I just want to let you guys know that Jesus loves you so much,” Jones said.

“Blaze News Tonight” host Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson invite Steve Kim, BlazeTV contributor to "Fearless," on the show to discuss a most remarkable night.

Steve says that what Jones did in the Octagon on Saturday night is part of the new precedent that’s been set following Trump’s re-election: Athletes are “coming out of the closet.”

Steve repurposes this phrase to refer to how “athletes seem to be liberated in a lot of respects post November 5” regarding sharing “their own beliefs,” whether related to culture, religion, or politics.

Jones, in a matter of seconds, was candid about where he stood on at least two of those.

“He just hit the grand slam,” praises Steve. “It's amazing that MAGA is something that people are very proud to expose and to exhibit, and I think it's great to see.”

When it comes to Jones presenting Trump with his belt, Peterson says that “many people said, whether they praised it or whether they hated it, this looked like a gladiator in the arena going to the emperor.”

One reporter likened Trump to Julius Caesar following the event.

“This is sort of the conquering Republican Caesar who’s going into the Colosseum and everyone‘s cheering, and he‘s got his political gladiators with him," said CNN’s Marc Caputo, adding that Trump was “sending a message to the Senate.”

“Donald Trump has had the greatest personality arc in about a month. He went from Adolf Hitler to Julius Caesar,” laughs Steve.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.