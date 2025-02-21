How YOUR tax dollars are being WASTED in Ukraine — will Trump END this?

Unlike Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is not going easy on Ukraine.

At a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Trump suggested that Ukraine provoked the war in Russia and that the country, run by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should hold another election. Later, in a Truth Social post, he called Zelenskyy a “dictator” and pointed out the billions of dollars sent his way under the Biden administration.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump also pointed out in the same post that President Zelenskyy “admits that half the money we sent him is ‘MISSING.’”

However, not everyone feels the same as Trump.

Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) budget reconciliation package includes guaranteed aid to Ukraine until 2030.

“They’re sitting on 10 to 12 trillion dollars of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money, and those assets, to Putin to share with China. If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of,” Graham said while promoting his bill.

Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” are not of the mind that sending more money to Ukraine is the answer.

“President Trump has been clear the entire time what he wants to do,” Peterson says. “He wants peace, he wants to end the conflict. And I think that everything you see going on in Washington, D.C., now is indicative of the desire of the MAGA, MAHA movement to cease the money-laundering in Ukraine.”

“We’ve sent billions and billions there now, and don’t even get me started on where that money has gone,” he adds.

