The real reason elites fear a USAID shutdown

President Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency have wasted no time exposing the massive, unwarranted expenditure of taxpayer dollars by USAID.

According to Elon Musk in an X spaces conversation, Trump believes that the government agency cannot be fixed by minor housecleaning and must be shut down.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has chimed in as well, telling reporters that during his confirmation hearing, he explained that “every dollar we spend and every program we fund, that program will be aligned with a national interest to the United States.”

“The USAID has a history of sort of ignoring that and deciding that there’s somehow a global charity separate from the national interest. These are taxpayer dollars,” Rubio continued.

However, others have come to the defense of USAID, like the director of Defending Democracy Together, Bill Kristol. In a post on X, Kristol wrote, “The Deep State is far preferable to the Trump state.”

Kristol’s organization is listed as an indirect beneficiary of USAID through the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

“This USAID, it has all of the right people upset,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” tells co-host Matthew Peterson, who wholeheartedly agrees.

“We’re talking about the entire uniparty. We’re talking about all the bad Republicans, and we’re talking about the institutional left, and we’re talking about an entity that has thwarted American interests,” Peterson says.

“They will do so no more, because they have been exposed, and now the good guys are in charge, and there’s no turning back,” he continues. “It’s as if we just knocked off one of the many heads of the deep state in one fell swoop.”

