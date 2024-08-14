Viral on steroids — Trump/Musk interview garners over 1 BILLION views, but mainstream media is trying to downplay it

On Monday, August 12, Donald Trump and Elon Musk sat down for nearly two hours for an interview on X. The virality of their conversation was off the charts, amassing over one billion views on X.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, and Danielle D’Souza Gill, member of the advisory board for Women for Trump, join “Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage to break down the highlights of the duo’s discussion.

“What were your biggest takeaways from the big conversation that happened last night?” Jill asks Dillion.

“I think it was a really interesting and wide-ranging conversation that allowed people to just kind of see who Trump is and what he thinks and why he believes what he believes without all of the gotcha questions,” says Dillon, adding that he was impressed by Musk’s lack of agenda.

“Elon wasn't trying to make [Trump] sound like a monster, and I also didn't get the impression that Elon was trying to sell Trump to us. He was just trying to have a conversation with him,” he explains.

Jill then plays a highlight from the interview during which Trump expresses his desire “to bring the American dream back.”

“They want the American dream back,” Trump said, adding that this issue was “more important than anything else” to the American people.

Dillon agrees wholeheartedly. “I think he's right. You know, the American people are struggling right now, and they want to hear about a path to a brighter future. They want to see the restoration of the American dream. I think that's absolutely true.”

To be expected, the mainstream media, which is just an arm of the Democratic Party, is writhing over this interview and trying to downplay its popularity.

“It got a lot more attention than the media wants us to think that it did,” says Dillon. “They try to act like it was just this nothing thing that had technical difficulties and no one was really tuning in or listening to it.”

And he’s right. A quick Google search reveals page upon page of mainstream platforms denying the interview’s popularity and citing technical difficulties. Further, media outlets took the interview as an opportunity to slander and lie about Trump. They claimed he was “meandering” and “boring” ( MSNBC ), they said the interview was an attempt to “shore up the white male base” ( Washington Post ), and they accused him of “[rambling]” and “[slurring]” his way through the interview ( USAToday ).

In fact, it’s hard to find anything positive that was said about the interview — yet another example of rampant censorship and media bias.

To hear more about the interview and the media’s response, watch the episode above.

