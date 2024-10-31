Does the woke WaPo staffers MELTDOWN foreshadow a ‘Democrat civil war’?

No American truly cares who a large historically leftist newspaper endorses, because for the most part, America is already well aware what their own and the media's beliefs are.

However, there is a small subset of people who do care: namely, the employees at the Washington Post and the L.A. Times, who are furious that the outlets did not endorse Kamala Harris.

“The only people who were waiting for this were the editorial writers who are so obsessed with their own point of view and so convinced that the world just hangs on their every word,” Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Now those employees are “quitting en masse.”

“Which is really a wonderful thing to see, because the world definitely needs plenty of unemployed Washington Post and L.A. Times editorial writers who attack their bosses,” Bedford says.

Bedford believes this “is a little foreshadowing” if Kamala Harris loses the election — despite all of the insane measures taken against Trump, including two assassination attempts, to keep him out.

“If she loses this election,” he says, “this kind of turning on the publishers, turning on Bezos, turning on the owner of L.A. Times, turning on each other, is kind of a foreshadowing of the Democrat civil war that you’re going to see.”

“These folks aren’t going to take it lying down,” he continues. “Their power has been decreasing every single day. The more they attack Donald Trump, the higher his popularity goes, but as opposed to looking outward or even inward and saying, ‘Where is his popularity coming from’ and ‘Where have we gone wrong,’ they’re kind of circling around a firing squad to turn on each other.”

“I think that’s good news for everyone except them,” he adds.

