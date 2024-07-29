WATCH: FBI whistleblower exposes corruption at shady agency in NEW interview

It’s been over two weeks since Trump’s near assassination, and we still don’t know how a 20-year-old with no military or law enforcement background was able to weasel his way around the Secret Service.

According to Steve Friend, a former FBI agent who’s now come forth as a whistleblower, the FBI won't produce a result in its Trump Assassination Attempt Probe because that's not the goal of the bureau.

“The FBI loves to hide behind ‘we can't reveal sources and methods,’ ‘it's an ongoing investigation,’ ‘we're just going to drag this out as long as we possibly can until people either lose interest or there's something else that we can get our hooks into that's going to do better for us in the headlines,”’ he tells Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel.

“I don't have any confidence in them to actually carry forward an honest and forthright investigation of any kind because they've demonstrated themselves to be just a politically partisan organization, particularly as it pertains to Donald Trump,” he continues.

“Director Wray's testimony yesterday ... appeared to be more forthright than he's been in any previous congressional hearings,” says investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker. “Did you get that impression, or do you see something else?”

Friend speculates that Wray’s increase in candor is likely due to the fact that the Secret Service is under fire this time rather than the FBI.

“I think there's a lot of attention really being thrown at the Secret Service at this point. I think he, at that point, gave a little bit of an exhale,” he explains. “By and large, Christopher Wray has just done the exact same thing all the time, and I think it's derivative of one, he's a politically partisan guy, but secondly, he's not an outcomes guy.”

The American people “want to see an effective investigation actually transpire, where we get all the answers. [Wray] doesn't see that as success; he's about the process — process itself is success.”

“How do you describe Christopher Wray?” asks Jill.

Wray “made $9.2 million a year before he was brought in as the FBI director, and he gave that up for a $200,000 a year job for a 10-year appointment where he'd have to live apart from his family,” Friend says. “That's what his sacrifice was for — ‘the cause’ — and the cause was bringing cultural Marxism to its full fruition within the FBI.”

“You can see it in the hiring standards. ... They're bringing in people, at this point, who are 50 pounds overweight describing themselves as woke, and then most recently, you had somebody hired by the Washington field office who is an actual heroin addict,” he explains.

“Do you think this is a lost cause at this point?” asks Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

“Well, the agency itself, I think, is a lost cause because the reforms that are necessary to bring it back from the brink are so drastic,” such as “[reducing] its footprint from a headquarter standpoint,” “[getting] rid of the intelligence branch entirely,” “[getting] back to actually doing criminal investigations” and “not [concerning] themselves with intelligence gathering on the American people,” says Friend.

But there’s one simple thing that the federal government could do to make the FBI effective again: “take the guns away.”

“The origin of the FBI was an unarmed investigative agency,” Friend explains. “It can return to that, and it can do what Christopher Wray says that it is always intending to do and that is aid local law enforcement.”

To hear more of the interview, watch the clip above.

