Liz Wheeler reveals two biggest takeaways from assassination attempt on Trump

Liz Wheeler, host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” premiering July 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET on BlazeTV, revealed the two biggest takeaways in the wake of the assassination attempt against President Donald J. Trump that rocked the nation over the weekend in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“1.They tried to kill Trump by assassination because they hate us,” Wheeler said on X of supporters of President Trump.

Wheeler wasted no time in pinning down who she says is responsible for the shooting.

“2. The media & the left, including Biden, who’ve spent 8 years calling Trump Hitler & a threat to democracy, are to blame,” she added.

“Cast your vote accordingly,” the author of “Hide Your Children: Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attack on America's Kids” opined.

For critics who would claim that the left and its media allies are not at fault, Wheeler had choice words.

“Don’t even come at me saying I shouldn’t blame the left for this,” Wheeler said over the weekend. “The left is ABSOLUTELY to blame. They’ve spent 8 years calling Trump a fascist, dictator, Hitler, dangerous, authoritarian, evil. What did the left THINK would happen? THIS. This is what the left knew would happen.”

“Small assumptions allow big lies,” "The Liz Wheeler Show’s" description explains. “”The Liz Wheeler Show’ challenges everything. On this show, it’s be based or our country dies.”

Indeed, Wheeler continued with that theme via X, adding, “Don’t let the media tell you it’s a conspiracy theory to ask why the Secret Service failed to secure the closest rooftop with a direct shot to Trump on stage.”

On Monday, Blaze News reported that Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed that the rooftop used by the gunman was under the jurisdiction of local law enforcement.

The Secret Service deployed two counter-sniper teams at the Trump rally, but the counter-sniper did not need approval to shoot the would-be assassin, and "prior protocols were not followed,” according to a source with inside knowledge.

