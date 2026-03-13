‘It’s a humiliation ritual at this point’: Fort Hood hosts Ramadan event years after deadly Islamist terror attack

On November 5, 2009, U.S. Army major and psychiatrist Nidal Hasan fatally shot 13 people on military base Fort Hood and wounded more than 30 others. The mass shooting goes down as the deadliest on an American military base and one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil since September 11.

Now, that same Texas military base once targeted by Islamic terror is celebrating Islam — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales can’t believe it.

“The Fort Hood Religious Support Office and Fort Hood Muslim Community warmly invite all to an evening of fellowship, reflection and community as we break the fast together during the month of Ramadan,” a social media post reads , before explaining the religious tradition more in depth.

“I actually love that it says, ‘The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.’ Islam, the thing that’s incompatible with our way of life, with Western civilization, with this country,” Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“So, here’s the question I have, OK? Tell me this. If a Muslim is supposed to be faithful to Islam and Islam calls its followers to destroy those who do not follow Allah, ... how can a Muslim be in the U.S. military?” she asks.

“The only excuse, the only reason that I could figure is those of you who might say, ‘Well, there are some peaceful Muslims. Well, there are some nice Muslims. Not all Muslims mean us harm,’” she says. “I would say it stands to reason that the only Muslims who would be capable and not dangerous to serve in our military would be bad at their religion, right?”

“This is a humiliation ritual at this point,” she continues. “And I’m not saying that I have all the answers, again, but I would like to pose the question: Does this seem like a disaster waiting to happen to anyone else?”

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