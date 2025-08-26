John Cornyn: America First senator or MAGA fraud?

It’s election season, and Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) wants voters to believe that he’s an America First candidate and a close ally of President Donald Trump — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales knows that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Gonzales says on “Come and Take It.” “And so instead of just taking John at his word right now in 2025 when he is just trying to win an election, which, by the way, the polls show he’s probably not going to win. ... Let’s look at actions.”

Conservative Review assigns federal officeholders a grade based on their “Liberty Score,” which is based on the top 50 votes that officeholder has taken in the duration of a rolling six-year window.

And Gonzales has Cornyn’s Liberty Score.

“Let’s give reasonable perspective. So, our other Texas senator, Ted Cruz, let’s look at his Liberty Score. He has a respectable 88%. Not perfect. I would expect an A from any senator from the state of Texas,” Gonzales explains.

“John Cornyn is coming in at [an] abysmal 54%,” she says, disturbed. “Now, I’m not great at math, but I believe that that’s an F. That is a failing Liberty grade. John Cornyn is failing in liberty, and this is coming from a Texas senator. That is embarrassing.”

Gonzales points to several things that could have contributed to Cornyn’s failing score.

“Did you know that John Cornyn was one of Joe Biden’s biggest cheerleaders on, well, many things, but one of which was his gun control legislation? Did you know that?” she explains. “Yeah, under Joe Biden, John Cornyn was pretty instrumental in the negotiation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”

“It increased federal grant money to states who enacted red flag laws. So it’s giving an incentive,” she adds.

And President Trump agrees with Gonzales.

“The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social .

“John Cornyn is the one that is being paired together, lumped in with Mitch McConnell, for good reason, because birds of a feather flock together, and the two of them were doing Joe Biden’s bidding with his gun control legislation,” Gonzales says.

“John Cornyn was as anti-MAGA as it gets,” she adds.

