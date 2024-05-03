America has 'GONE SOFT' and needs a return to masculinity

Bill Maher and the alpha of the UFC, Dana White, have basically nothing in common — until now.

When White went on Maher’s "Club Random" podcast, this became clear when they started discussing the softening of sports and landed on the topic of Damar Hamlin’s injury.

“By the time night had fallen on this event, it was just the one true opinion that this game could not have been played, because that’s the way America reacts to things. Now, I’m in the opinion that they should have played the game,” Maher told White.

But they didn’t play the game, because they claimed the most important thing was Damar, which Maher called “bad logic.”

“How does that affect playing the game? He’s in the hospital. Unless the doctors are watching the game out of the corner of their eye while they’re operating on him, I don’t think it’s going to affect anything,” Maher continued, noting that the first thing Hamlin said when he woke up was “Did we win?”

“No, because you live in baby land, Damar,” Maher laughed.

“I don’t disagree with you,” White said, adding, “The last thing that I want to see is any more of the p***ification of this country.”

Jason Whitlock is thrilled that this conversation is happening between such big names.

“These types of conversations where Bill Maher’s trying to bring sanity back to the left always please me. And to see Dana White co-signing pleased me as well,” Whitlock says.

