Antonio Brown launching sports network to fight media BIAS, reveal trauma players experience

Former Super Bowl Champion and incredible wide receiver Antonio Brown may have it all, but his rise to fame hasn’t been without trials.

“Players are portrayed through the media, and media don’t have a code of ethics or code of conduct that they stick to. It’s pretty much you can say anything you want, or you know come at an athlete anywhere you want, and that’ll usually be the narrative,” Brown tells Jason Whitlock.

That’s why Brown has announced his plans to launch his own network called CTESPN, which is a play on CTE and ESPN, both which bring players trauma.

And it’s not just a good play on words — Brown wants to provide a platform for athletes to voice their opinions and open up about their own traumas, without being subject to media bias.

“The fans can get an in-depth perspective of players and their traumas and how they deal with them,” Brown explains.

“I hear that and think that a lot of that has to be personal in terms of you feel like you’ve been portrayed poorly or inaccurately by the media,” Whitlock says.

“The media don’t care what’s accurate or inaccurate. They care what sells, what goes viral, what gets clicks,” Brown says. “They don’t care how they make people look or what they make people experience by what they write.”