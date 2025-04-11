The release of Karmelo Anthony-Austin Metcalf video will end in chaos

After the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network has said in a press conference that there is video evidence of the murder — and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is bracing himself for the aftermath.

And why is he bracing himself? Because he believes that the victim narrative being painted of suspect Karmelo Anthony — which has resulted in hundreds of thousands raised for him via GiveSendGo — is about to blow up in every one of his supporters' faces.

“Karmelo Anthony’s parents, the way he’s framed his entire press conference, were frustrated about the lack of communication they were getting from police,” Whitlock says, noting that what he believes is happening now, with the potential addition of video evidence, is that “this self-defense deal that y’all talking about is not backed up by video evidence.”

“So when he hears that, and the family hears that, they go into backpedal mode. ‘Hey get out there and tell people we’re being harassed, our lives are in jeopardy, we need more police protection,’” Whitlock predicts.

“Look at what Dominique Alexander did. He went out and told you guys this was bad information,” he continues. “There’s a backpedal going on, and the reason they’re backpedaling, and this is what has me concerned, is that this video is going to be so bad, so grotesque, so unfair, and is going to paint the people that have been running around trying to defend Karmelo Anthony in such a bad light.”

“They’re afraid that this [alleged] Karmelo Anthony stabbing of Austin Metcalf is going to make white people say, ‘Never again, you idiots that defended him,’” he adds.

And if the video is as horrific as Whitlock predicts, the violent reaction to the death of George Floyd will only make the case stronger against Anthony.

“White people are going to have their line that they draw on the sand, their never-forget moment,” he says. “They won’t be thinking about a 45-year-old career criminal filled up on enough fentanyl to kill 12 horses. They’re going to be thinking about a 17-year-old with a bright future, a committed Christian, a 3.97 grade point average, a Division I college football recruit, who had his life cut short because some black kid has no emotional control.”

