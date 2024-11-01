‘The wind is at our back’: Why Bezos non-endorsement is a sign that we are WINNING

The election isn’t even close to over, but as Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” says, “the wind is at our back.”

“Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, they’re all pivoting. That’s how much wind is at our back. The people in power with the most money in America,” Whitlock says after noting that Bezos refused to allow his paper, the Washington Post, to endorse Kamala Harris.

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, Bezos explained that trust in journalism and the media has annually “fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress.”

“But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working,” Bezos wrote, continuing, “Most people believe the media is biased. Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose.”

“Reality is an undefeated champion. It would be easy to blame others for our long and continuing fall in credibility (and, therefore, decline in impact), but a victim mentality will not help. Complaining is not a strategy. We must work harder to control what we can control to increase our credibility,” he added.

Bezos went on to explain that a presidential endorsement from a biased newspaper that only those looking to confirm their biases read will “do nothing to tip the scales of an election.”

What a presidential endorsement does, he continued, is “create a perception of bias” and a “perception of non-independence.”

“Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” he concluded.

Whitlock is thrilled with Bezos' explanation of his decision to refrain from endorsing a political candidate.

“If you start talking about the four richest people in America — Bezos, Elon, Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison — either they’re conservative or they’re moving our direction. We’re winning massively. Things are about to change,” he says.

