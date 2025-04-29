Bill Belichick's girlfriend TAKES OVER in embarrassing CBS interview

Bill Belichick has long been known as one of — if not the — greatest coach in NFL history. But during a recent interview with CBS, the UNC head coach appeared to be undermined by his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

“Jordon was a constant presence during our interview,” CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil commented in a voiceover of the interview — as she was sitting in the room with Belichick and Dokoupil the entire time.

“You have Jordon right over there,” Dokoupil commented, as the camera panned to her sitting slightly out of shot. “Everybody in the world seems to be following this relationship. They’ve got an opinion about your private life. It’s got nothing to do with them, but they’re invested in it. How do you deal with that?”

“I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

Hudson then shut down the conversation when Dokoupil asked how they met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said, despite not being the one interviewed.

“No?” Dokoupil asked, surprised, as the famous coach sat silent.

“No,” Hudson replied.

As many others do, Jason Whitlock of “Jason Whitlock Harmony” finds the entire situation incredibly strange.

“This whole thing, not a good look for Bill Belichick,” Whitlock says. “His 24-year-old girlfriend seems to have a lot of say so and a lot of control over a 73-year-old coaching legend. Bill Belichick is making himself a bit of a laughing stock in my opinion.”

“Belichick is throwing away a part of his legacy,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.