Black minister trashes Charlie Kirk for ‘racism’

Pastor Howard-John Wesley, a black minister, has used the atrocious assassination of Charlie Kirk to rack up millions of views for preaching about the late Turning Point USA founder as being a “weapon of the enemy.”

“Charlie Kirk did not deserve to be assassinated. But I’m overwhelmed, seeing the flags of the United States of America at half-staff, calling this nation to honor and venerate a man who was an unapologetic racist and spent all of his life sowing seeds of division and hate into this land,” Wesley said.

“And hearing people with selective rage, who were mad about Charlie Kirk but didn’t give a damn about Melissa Hortman and her husband when they were shot down in their home, tell me I ought to have compassion for the death of a man who had no respect for my own life,” he continued.

“I am sorry, but there’s nowhere in Bible where we are taught to honor evil. And how you die does not redeem how you lived. You do not become a hero in your death when you are a weapon of the enemy in your life. I can abhor the violence that took your life, but I don’t have to celebrate how you chose to live,” he concluded.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is disgusted — and can’t help but recall the not-so-distant past when the left martyred an actual criminal.

“I would ask this minister … explain to me George Floyd. And let’s compare George Floyd to Charlie Kirk. And so when we talk about how Charlie Kirk lived, he went to church, he evangelized for Christ, he got married, he honored his wife, he had two kids, as far as I know, never accused of a crime,” Whitlock says.

“I think it’s difficult to say Charlie Kirk lived a life of racism. You know, he was a political activist. He was an evangelist for Christianity. He was a husband, a father of two kids,” he continues.

George Floyd, on the other hand, Whitlock says, died in a way equal to how he lived.

“George Floyd lived doing drugs and committing crimes,” he says. “But how he died, which was a drug overdose while four police officers were on the scene and Derek Chauvin was restraining him, that changed everything about George Floyd.”

“Charlie Kirk was assassinated not for resisting arrest, not for throwing a punch at anybody,” he continues, adding that it was “for debating people.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.