‘Death over deprogramming’: The ‘Black Girl Tragic’ cult seeks to DESTROY America

Nearly 100 years ago, the Ku Klux Klan stormed Jason Whitlock’s great-grandfather’s home in Kentucky.

They dragged his grandfather from his home, beat him, and carried him to a lynching tree. His grandmother witnessed the entire assault. However, unbeknownst to his attackers, Whitlock’s grandfather was a Freemason, and made a hand signal that could only be understood by a fellow Mason.

One of the Klansmen recognized the hand gesture and objected to his killing. His life was spared, and he fled with his family to Indianapolis.

While his grandmother was understandably scared of white people for decades following, she was able to see past it and embrace Jesus Christ.

“It’s a reminder of the way things were. The way black women used to represent themselves and define their identity by their faith rather than their politics,” Whitlock recalls.

Now, black women are no longer following Jesus Christ but what Whitlock calls the “Black Girl Tragic religion.”

He believes women like Sheryl Swoopes, who is constantly hating on Caitlin Clark for being a white star in a league and sport dominated by black lesbians — embody this cult-like religion to a T.

“It’s a cult that rejects Jesus and will choose death over deprogramming,” Whitlock says. “They would rather die than surrender the power that they have acquired through this ‘Black Girl Tragic’ religion.”

One of the main points those who preach this religion continuously make is that they alone are victims who require everyone else to lift them up — while tearing those people down.

Former President Donald Trump was ambushed by one of these cult members as he was explaining what policy changes he had made as president that helped the black community.

“Mr. President, I would love if you could answer the question on your rhetoric and why you believe that black people can trust you with another four years?” A reporter asked, interrupting him.

Trump then called himself the best president since Abraham Lincoln for black people and called her out for being 35 minutes late.

“That’s dragon energy, and that’s where we’re all going to have to get comfortable when you get hit with the idiocy, the disrespect, the hostility from these cult members,” Whitlock says. “That woman is a lunatic.”

“If we’re not willing to stand up to them, the entire American society and culture will further lean into their cult-like mentality and worldview,” he continues, adding, “It’s a cult. They’d rather die than be deprogrammed. They’re destroying this country.”

