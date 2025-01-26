Blame Snoop Dogg: Female rapper’s grotesque Martin Luther King disrespect

26-year-old Sexyy Red might have some serious self-reflection ahead.

In an attempt to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day, the American rapper posted photoshopped images of her and MLK in questionable situations. One photo featured her and MLK staring into each other's eyes at the club, and another showed her dressed promiscuously standing next to MLK at a protest.

Dr. King’s only daughter, Bernice King, was not happy with the posts to say the least.

“This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty. Please delete,” King wrote in a response on X.

While Jason Whitlock finds Red’s behavior disgusting, he isn’t placing all the blame on the rapper.

“My initial thoughts, my gut thought was just like, 'Man, look at what these male rappers have done,'” Whitlock says. “I’m not surprised that Sexyy Red is going for attention by any means necessary because that’s the example male rappers have set.”

“The celebration, the respect we’ve reserved for male rappers, who do far worse or just as wors, and dishonor any and everything, I’m not surprised at all Sexyy Red’s doing this,” he continues. “She’s like, ‘Man, Snoop Dogg is performing at the inauguration. Snoop Dogg is the Super Bowl halftime show. Snoop Dogg is hosting NFL awards. Man, disrespecting and dishonoring everything must be the path to fame and fortune and respect.’”

“There’s no place where Snoop Dogg’s not respected, so why wouldn’t Sexyy Red join in on the fun?” he adds.

