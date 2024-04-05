Bronny James entering the transfer portal — good or bad look?

Despite the hype surrounding the women’s college basketball Final Four and the men’s Final Four — something else has been dominating the headlines.

Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is entering the transfer portal to potentially leave USC.

Steve Kim doesn’t believe this is good for LeBron.

“I don’t think it’s a great look for LeBron,” Kim tells Whitlock. “He’s the one who talked about wanting his son to be a teammate in the NBA. That’s on him. He’s the one who made a little bit of a racket when he got moved out of a mock draft, by the way.”

“So, he put unnecessary or extra pressure on his own son, that’s not on anyone else but him,” Kim says.

Whitlock agrees that it’s a bad look but for a different reason.

“LeBron’s NBA career has been defined by, ‘Oh, I got a problem, let me leave and go someplace else,’” Whitlock says. “And that mindset is now dominating basketball, and so here’s his son, one season at USC, they stick by him, he has cardiac arrest issues, he gets through the season.”

Whitlock believes this means Bronny is following in LeBron’s footsteps — leaving as soon as there’s a problem instead of sticking it out.

“You don’t quit. You stick it out. You gut it out. That whole mentality is gone,” Whitlock says, adding, “LeBron, I don’t think he started it, but I think he’s the face of it, that you can quit anytime, that’s no problem.”

