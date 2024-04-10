Caitlin Clark's game-changing lesson on American sports

© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Caitlin Clark's influence reaches far beyond the basketball court.
“We just watched a woman, one woman, take a sport that no one cared about and probably increased the overall television ratings and the number of people that watch college basketball, women’s college basketball, this year,” Jason Whitlock says, impressed.
Whitlock believes the reason isn’t simply her talent but the way she presents herself and her values.
“She is a phenomenal player, and you know, shoots from deep, but mostly, trust me, if she had been all tatted up, and she had been a deep voice like Brittney Griner and just an out of the closet LGBT, I don’t think as many people would have tuned in,” Whitlock explains.
Clark, who is a Catholic woman in a relationship with a man, represents a return to traditional American values.
“It doesn’t matter whether it comes in a white or black packaging, because she just did what Michael Jordan did for the NBA, and Michael Jordan is about as dark skinned as any black person I know,” Whitlock says, noting that Jordan didn’t take a side politically and wasn’t all tatted up.
Jordan was all about the game itself and spoke highly of his parents and his upbringing. However, because big businesses like the NBA are run by people with an agenda, there’s been less and less of this in sports.
“Caitlin Clark just exposed everybody in sports. If they wanted success, it would mimic the behavior of the Iowa basketball program and Caitlin Clark,” Whitlock says.
