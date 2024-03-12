Caitlin Clark triggers USA Today writer, inspiring racist article

Iowa Hawkeyes record-breaking superstar Caitlin Clark has become all the rage in women’s basketball. The guard is the team’s leading scorer and is already considered one of the greats of women’s college basketball.

But what inevitably happens when a talented individual becomes wildly successful?

Haters happen. And Clark has no shortage of those; however, the spite she’s attracted seems to stem more from her being white than her unparalleled success.

First, women’s basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes trashed Clark and claimed she didn’t deserve some of her titles.

Now, a USA Today writer, who happens to be a white woman, is after Clark in her recent article titled, “Women’s basketball needs faces of future to be black. Enter JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo.”

“With Caitlin Clark headed to the 2024 WNBA draft where she's projected number one overall, Watkins, the nation's leading scorer this season behind Clark, is positioned to become the face of women's basketball. She'll be joined by Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo, the other favorite. Not lost on any power brokers in the game, both of these players are black, and in a game built by black women, it matters that the faces of the future look like the faces of the past,” Jason Whitlock reads from the article.

“What if someone argued, ‘Hey, given Jack Nicholas and Arnold Palmer and all the white men that built golf, it's important that Tiger Woods be replaced as the face of golf by a white person?’” he asks, pointing out the “blatant racism and stupidity” in the article.

“It’s not journalism; it’s pandering,” says Steve Kim, adding that this is just another example of “white guilt.”

“Number one it really shields [journalists] from any claims of racism, and number two, they get all the applause from all the people they think are going to help them move up the ladder in terms of the media field,” he continues.

