WNBA player worships 'St. George Floyd' on the court

When the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx hosted the Connecticut Sun last week, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier decided to make a political statement in honor of the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s fentanyl-fueled death in Minneapolis.

“George was a father, a brother, and a son. And his life, like every life, held meaning,” Collier told the crowd. “His death exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today. His five-year anniversary reminds us that must continue the fight against criminal, racial, and social injustices. We can not stay silent.”

Collier, of course, failed to include the crimes committed, jail terms served, or the fentanyl and methamphetamine found in Floyd’s system via autopsy.

“She is celebrating and honoring St. George Floyd. Nine times arrested, armed robbery, using a gun on a pregnant woman, high on fentanyl, passing counterfeit $20 bills. The year before the death of St. George Floyd, he nearly died of a drug overdose while being arrested by police,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

“We all know on May 25, 2020, St. George Floyd went off to heaven and now is just a martyr and a symbol of black American excellence. No one black has ever died in a more spectacular, courageous fashion than St. George Floyd, when he couldn’t breathe because he had swallowed enough fentanyl to kill Secretariat and Seabiscuit,” Whitlock continues.

“You’re treating George Floyd, and honoring him, like he’s Jesus. Like his blood offers us salvation and grace,” he adds.

And Whitlock believes Caitlin Clark’s two-week absence from the WNBA has something to do with the over-the-top racial idolatry on display.

“Less people will be paying attention to the WNBA, so they can go back to complaining about their pay, complaining about the patriarchy, complaining about white people. They can go back to doing what they do without any pushback from us. They don’t hate Caitlin Clark; they hate her fans,” Whitlock says.

“They hate our values,” he continues, adding, “They want to live in a bubble where they can do all their insane things without any pushback.”

