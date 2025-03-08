Stephen A. Smith interviews Candace Owens; proves he 'doesn’t have the GUTS' to run for president

After rumors of Stephen A. Smith’s potential candidacy began to swirl, the ESPN host decided to stir the pot even further by having Candace Owens on his show.

“When that young lady speaks, don’t even think about challenging her intelligence. Don’t even think about challenging her ability to articulate her point of view. You better know what the hell you’re talking about when you come at her,” Smith said after his interview with the conservative powerhouse.

“Some people are making a mistake and thinking that Stephen A. has some interest perhaps in running as a Republican, or launching a political career as a Republican,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments.

“He’s a hard-core Democrat. He’s just pretending that he’s a reasonable Democrat,” he adds.

Steve Kim watched his interview with Owens and “thought it was an intellectual mismatch.”

“If there should be a broadcast personality that should run for president or any type of office, it would be Candace. It is not Stephen A. Smith,” Kim says. “Stephen, there’s a lot you don’t know, because you’re not that intelligent when it comes to this.”

“You’re really not, and you’re a bit of a caricature. You like to bloviate, you give great sound bites, but that interview right there would have shown that in a debate setting, with more serious people, he would be completely overmatched,” he continues.

And it’s not just that he’s not built for the position intellectually — but he doesn’t have the guts, either.

“The one thing I do like about Candace,” Kim says, “whether I agree or disagree with her or not, because that’s irrelevant. No one’s gonna agree with anybody on everything. But when she takes a hard-line position, she does not try to soften it in any way.”

“In other words, she plants her flag and she says, ‘This is what I think, and if you don’t like it, I don’t care,’” he continues. “The issue with Stephen A. Smith is I don’t think he has guts, I really don’t.”

“I think you’re right that he has no guts,” Whitlock responds. “And maybe doesn’t have the stomach for political office.”

“As a politician, I believe you have to be able to take hard-line stances and stick with them. I hate this fake forced neutrality where if you say one good thing about something,” Kim chimes in, “to give the air that you're unbiased, you have to say something you really don’t mean nice about the other side.”

