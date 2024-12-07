Charlamagne tha God shockingly speaks common sense on ‘The View’

Charlamagne tha God isn’t Jason Whitlock’s favorite radio host, but his recent appearance on “The View” pleasantly surprised the voice of “Fearless.”

“I found this fascinating and interesting because he actually had a little common sense when he was on ‘The View,’ and I’m wondering who put him up to this, who greenlit this, who allowed him to go on ‘The View’ and talk some logical sense into Whoopi Goldberg," Whitlock says.

“A lot of this conversation about President Biden getting criticized from both sides of the aisle for pardoning his son Hunter after repeatedly saying he would never do it, and a lot of people are saying that it’s hypocritical, as if the other side doesn’t do it,” Joy Behar said to Charlamagne and the rest of the panel.

“I think all of the criticism is valid, because you know, Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and they act so self-righteous. The reality is he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned,” Charlamagne responded. “He could’ve said, ‘Hey man, I’m not focused on that right now.’”

“But since they were calling Trump a threat to democracy and they were saying that nobody’s above the law,” he continued, “that’s what they were running on.”

“He didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with,” he added, before Whoopi Goldberg took her opportunity to jump in.

“My question is, what is it that makes people flip the f*** out with Joe?” Goldberg asked.

“Democrats are flipping out with Joe because Democrats believe that they don’t represent what he’s currently representing. But that’s just not true. That’s why I say they stand on this moral high ground that simply does not exist,” Charlamagne replied.

While Whitlock and Shemeka Michelle agree with what Charlamagne said, they don’t believe the exchange was organic.

“I feel like if he was really an adversary and really was up there saying something totally different and shocking to them, something that they hadn't agreed with, and especially Joy, they would have been a little bit more hostile towards him,” Michelle tells Whitlock. “So I just think this was all planned and it just didn’t come across as genuine at all.”

