Charlie Kirk: A good and faithful servant

When Charlie Kirk was asked in an interview how he would want to be remembered, he answered without hesitation.

“I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life,” he said.

In honor of Charlie’s wish, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says, “I think he will be,” before reading Matthew 25:23: “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness.”

“I think God is well pleased with Charlie Kirk and what he accomplished in his 31 years of life,” he says.

Kirk accomplished more in his 31 years than most people do in a lifetime — including becoming a major part of America’s strong faith-based conservative base.

“I really don’t like political partisanship, but there is a difference between the two political dynamics, the left and the right. And the difference is at their base, and I’m talking about the hardcore base of the conservative movement. It’s all based on biblical principles,” Whitlock explains.

“Charlie Kirk was a part of that base, that evangelical part of the conservative movement that really is trying to inflict, impose, influence government policies through a biblical lens,” he continues.

However, this is what angered leftists and the mainstream media the most, who labeled Kirk as polarizing.

“For the left, the most passionate people are the most secular people. … They stand shoulder to shoulder with the transgender crowd, the Alphabet Mafia, the pro-abortion crowd … and it’s because their worldview isn’t really biblical,” Whitlock says.

Rather, their worldview is “racial.”

And Charlie aimed to help the leftist youth see the world for more than the color of someone’s skin or a rainbow of genders.

“And that’s why I say hats off to Charlie Kirk. That in some ways, today is a celebration of a great young man, of someone that at an early age figured out how to match his talents with an activity and a passion and a life’s work that glorified and honored God,” Whitlock says.

“He recognized that this world has become so political, and that politics are driving so much of our worldview, that if he doesn’t inject Christianity and a biblical worldview into politics, we’re going to lose more and more people, and this world is going to become more and more worldly and secular, more and more hostile to God,” he continues.

“And Satan realized this man had to be stopped, because he was having too much impact on this world,” he says. “He was converting and opening the eyes of too many young people, and he had to be stopped.”

