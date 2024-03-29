Controversial: Ice Cube makes Caitlin Clark a multimillion-dollar offer

Caitlin Clark is about to become the highest-paid women’s basketball player of all time — and Ice Cube has made her an offer she might not be able to refuse.

The "Good Day" rapper has offered Clark $5 million to play in his three-on-three league, the BIG3.

“We intended the offer to remain quiet while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3,” Cube tweeted on X.

Jason Whitlock applauds Ice Cube's move.

“I love this,” he tells Steve Kim. “I think this could be the wave of the future.”

“Who wouldn’t watch Caitlin Clark playing the BIG3 against men?” he adds.

But Kim doesn't share Jason's sentiments.

“You’re turning Ice Cube’s league into the DI3 versus DI3,” Kim says. “What is this? Intramurals at PE class?” Kim says.

“She would get physically and athletically overmatched in this three-on-three format against other men,” he adds.

While Kim makes a good point, Whitlock believes that what Ice Cube is doing is nonetheless “smart.”

“He’s going to disrupt the entire WNBA. If he gets a handful of women involved in the BIG3, the WNBA is toast. It no longer has a purpose. Let them all go play overseas somewhere,” Whitlock says.

To hear more, watch the video below.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.