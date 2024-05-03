Country star John Rich reveals plan to thank patriotic UNC frat boys for defending our flag and teases a blockbuster new song

Country music megastar John Rich experienced a second bold revelation after seeing a bunch of frat boys at the University of North Carolina save Old Glory from “ unwashed Marxists ” trying to replace it with a Palestinian flag.

“I wanted to let them know they had my sincere gratitude, so I offered them a free concert at some point to celebrate their efforts and the patriot fire that is now beginning to fire back up across the USA,” Rich told Blaze News Friday morning.

Many patriotic Americans have been inspired by the young men who stood up to the pro-Hamsas protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill. A GoFundMe in support of the boys has hundreds of thousands of dollars pledged. And now a major music star wants to party with the college kids.



Rich will likely make his new single, “Revelation,” part of his eventual performance in North Carolina, an event he’s calling “FlagStock.” The song will be at the center of Rich’s performance and partnership with BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock at the Roll Call 2.0 men’s summit on June 1 at Rocketown in Nashville. Rich and Whitlock are bringing divided believers together with music, food, and dynamic speakers, including Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and Pastors Voddie Baucham and E.W. Jackson.

Three months ago, Rich wrote "Revelation," a provocative warning to sinners about the wrath of Jesus Christ. Rich told Whitlock earlier this year that the song just popped into his head .

"'Revelation' is a song about what will happen upon the return of Jesus Christ to the earth,” Rich told Blaze News. “To my knowledge, there has never been a song written and recorded like this one. The song doesn't reflect my opinion; it is directly derived from Scripture itself. This song should be strength to the saved, conviction to the lost, and fear to the truly wicked.”

Fearless Army Roll Call 2.0 is a gathering, celebration, and encouragement of men to put on the full armor of God to take a stand against the evil forces destroying American culture (Ephesians). It’s being held because it’s important that men not give up meeting together and encouraging one another toward love and good deeds (Hebrews 10:24-25).

To join Rich and Whitlock at Roll Call 2.0 — which is perfectly scheduled on the first day of “Pride Month” — visit FearlessArmyRollCall.com to reserve your spot. While the world celebrates sinful pride, you can listen to music, eat great food, and listen to powerful speakers share biblical wisdom and encouragement.



