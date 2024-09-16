Cowardly or spot on? Patrick Mahomes and Caitlin Clark address Trump and Kamala controversies

Although they shouldn’t, celebrity endorsements hold a lot of weight for many people. When Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris as we expected she would, certainly it solidified the future votes of a great number of her followers.

While Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has yet to formally endorse a candidate, we can assume his endorsement is coming soon, and it will almost certainly be another win for the Democratic Party.

Two other professional athletes who have hinted at their political leanings are Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Both athletes have been asked point blank who they will be supporting in the upcoming election, and according to Jason Whitlock, their answers were “appropriate, interesting reactions.”

“I've always said I don't want, I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate. ... I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family,” Mahomes said, adding that “every time I'm on this stage and I get asked these questions, I'm going refer back to that because I think that's what makes America so great.”

In reference to Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, liking some of Donald Trump’s tweets, another reporter then asked: “Do you have a thought about specifically about the idea of President Trump bringing up Brittany’s name? Does that affect you one way or another?”

Mahomes again refused to get explicitly political.

“At the end of the day, it's about about me and my family and how we treat other people. ... Brittany does a lot in the community; I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice, and so in the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can't let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life.”

Jason calls Mahomes’ response a “home run.”

He also respected Caitlin Clark’s response when USA Today’s Christine Brennan asked her about liking Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris.

“I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be just encourage people to register to vote. I think for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election at age 22. I could vote when I was 18, so I think do that. That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, and that's the same thing Taylor did, and I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting. I think that's the biggest thing you can do, and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country,” was Clark’s response.

Steve Kim thinks Clark’s answer is going to upset a lot of people, however.

Certain people are “going to be very angry now at Caitlin for not giving a full-blown pledge to campaign and to vote for the Democratic Party,” he tells Jason.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

