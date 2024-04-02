Debate: Will Caitlin Clark bend the knee to the woke crowd?

As a heterosexual white woman and a Catholic, basketball star Caitlin Clark has clearly struck a nerve among America’s woke sports crowd.

“She’s been the same threat to the left for all of her national championships, and so now maybe she’s more relevant and that’s just because of Caitlin Clark. And Caitlin Clark needs to go win that national championship, and I don’t think Caitlin’s gonna crack,” T.J Moe tells Jason Whitlock.

Moe believes that Clark will just keep her head down and keep focused on what actually matters: basketball.

“She’s not, as far as I can tell, uttered one woke word, she’s from Middle America, she posted a picture of her and her boyfriend, which in the locker room that she comes from is somewhat of a controversial decision,” he explains.

“And so, I actually think Caitlin Clark is too big. She’s so much bigger than women’s basketball. She doesn’t need to bow to the left,” he adds.

While Whitlock recognizes Clark's talent, he disagrees.

“I used to think that you were too big to have to bow,” Whitlock says, pointing to when Patrick Mahomes did “a bunch of leftist type stuff.”

“When I saw Patrick Mahomes fold, it made me say any of them will fold,” he adds.

The talented quarterback jumped on the Black Lives Matter train in 2020 but hasn’t been too vocal about social justice issues since.

Whitlock believes the woke crowd is “not going to give up” on getting Clark on board.

“Caitlin Clark may start selling more gym shoes three years from now than LeBron James ever did,” he explains. “I think she may be with Adidas or whatever, but they’re as woke as anybody.”

Whitlock believes that “once they start dangling that money,” Clark might just have to fold.

To hear more of the debate, watch the clip below.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.