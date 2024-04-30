Don Lemon is afraid of white people — except his husband

Former CNN talking head Don Lemon told HBO’s Bill Maher that he feels uncomfortable in “white spaces” — which likely makes bedtime at his house a little awkward.

“I’m often the only person of color in the room,” Lemon told Maher, who motioned to his panel and said, “There’s only three of us here.”

“Bill Maher calls him out on it, but not the way I would have called him out,” Jason Whitlock says. “Hey Don, how uncomfortable you in that bedroom, bro? In your house, you’re the only black person, only person of color in your bedroom, in your house, on your honeymoon.”

Whitlock says this because Don Lemon’s husband is the face of the so-called patriarchy, a white man.

“This is by choice, and so, Don Lemon is confused,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle agrees.

“This is always what Don Lemon leads with. ‘I am gay, I am black, I am gay, I am black, I am gay,’” she mocks. “Is there any other thing that Don can talk about without bringing race into it? That’s like his identity, being black and gay, and I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m sick of it.”

Lemon had been criticizing DEI on the panel with Bill Maher, which makes his statement even more confusing. However, Jason Whitlock has a suggestion.

“The solution for Don, and anybody with this type of confusion, the solution is just take a Christian identity. Take your identity in Christ and just leave it alone,” Whitlock says.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.