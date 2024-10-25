Jason Whitlock just voted for the FIRST time ever — here’s why

At 57 years old, Jason Whitlock just cast his very first political ballot ever.

“I know many of you for several years have been disappointed with the fact that I've chosen not to vote,” he says, noting that in previous political elections, he’s either been uninterested, too concerned about being “objective,” or against any type of label being placed on him.

“I don’t want to acknowledge in any way that another man or a political group is responsible for my fate or really has any influence over my fate, and that's the position I've held for a number of years,” he admits, adding that “it got even more intense as I got further along in my Christian journey.”

“I don't want an identity outside of Christ,” and that includes labels like “Republican,” “conservative,” “liberal,” and “Democrat,” he says. “Conservatives, liberals, Republicans, Democrats — they all lie; they all cheat people, [but] as a Christian, you're not supposed to, and so you can hold me to that standard.”

But then something started to shift when Donald Trump and the MAGA movement entered the picture.

In 2016, Whitlock found himself “captured” by this mega-rich non-politician who was “more difficult to control,” but he still didn’t vote because he was devoted to his “brand [as a] non-voting, objective journalist.” Four years later, when Trump ran for re-election, Whitlock was a full-blown Trump supporter but still remained loyal to his decision to refrain from voting.

The catalyst that finally made him change his mind was January 6, 2021.

“January 6, 2021, changed me on that day,” he says.

When he saw that the many unarmed people who “went to the Capital to express their frustration” were being deemed “terrorists” and then given “lengthy prison sentences” — even though just months before, BLM protesters literally burned cities to the ground largely without consequence — he knew the Democrats had been captured by an ideology that can only be described as evil.

“I started thinking about all these people that are in prison being treated unfairly for January 6 and all the people that are free that burned and looted cities,” he recalls. “I gotta do something to help the people — the political prisoners of January 6 — and the only thing I could think to do is vote for Donald Trump because he would pardon them.”

However, that was nearly four years ago. In the interim, there’s something else that’s been motivating Jason to head to the ballot box: DEI.

“I want DEI to end because I think it’s one of the most poisonous, toxic, destructive things we have going on in America,” he says.

