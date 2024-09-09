Deion Sanders' toxic Colorado culture leads to FISTFIGHT

Jason Whitlock pulls no punches when it comes to criticizing Deion Sanders’ leadership over the Colorado Buffaloes football program at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Simply put, Whitlock doesn’t respect the culture Sanders has created, and the latest scandal — a fistfight between former special teams coach Trevor Reilly and a graduate assistant — proves it.

Whitlock and "Last Chance U’s" coach Jason Brown analyze the footage of the fight, which was recently released by Athlon Sports. In the video, Warren Sapp — former NFL player and current senior quality control analyst for the Colorado Buffaloes — can be heard laughing and joking about the fight.

According to Whitlock, the footage speaks to “just how much masculine energy there is on a football team.”

“I'm asking you though, as a former coach, is this a big deal? Is this common? Does it say something bad about Deion’s program? Or is it, ‘hey man, this is what goes on and people just don't know’?” he asks Brown.

Deion Sanders' TOXIC Colorado Culture Leads to Fist Fight www.youtube.com

“The Warren Sapp commentary, I'm just going to be honest, that is a bad look on Deion's part,” says Brown.

“I better not see something leak on social media with my staff or members of it talking about something else that's going on within our infrastructure or in our house,” he continues, adding, “For that to leak out ... shows me that there's something missing there with leadership.”

On the other hand, Brown recognizes that these kinds of incidents are common. However, it’s Colorado’s intentional publicity that’s problematic.

“I bet you it happens everywhere, Jason. I just bet you it's not out there on so many social media platforms because a more seasoned veteran head coach probably has nipped it in the bud,” he says.

Jason agrees and points to other failures on the part of Sanders.

“They're inviting gangster rappers into their locker room to rap and to entertain the kids,” he condemns, adding that gangster rappers’ “death rate by violence” is “the highest of any profession in American history.”

“Inviting a violent culture into an already intense situation — 100 dudes in a locker room playing a masculine sport like football — and you're just throwing logs on that fire,” he says. “People are sitting there saying, ‘I'm not surprised that their coaches are fighting and it's captured on tape and that people are giggling about it.”’

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

