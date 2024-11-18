Denzel Washington complains about 'Gladiator II' directors cutting his gay kissing scene — ‘They got chicken’

The highly anticipated “Gladiator II,” starring Denzel Washington in the role of Macrinus hits theaters this Friday.

One person who isn’t excited about the sequel, however, is Jason Whitlock.

His disappointment stems not from the movie itself but rather from what Washington decided to reveal about his role in the film.

“I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken. I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s ‘Gladiator.’ It’s the kiss of death,” he said.





Shemeka Michelle, who joins Jason on the program, expresses her confusion.

“Over the course of his career, he never did a sex scene or any type of strong kissing out of respect for his wife, … yet you go and kiss a man,” she says, adding that Washington could have easily given his “kiss of death” on the cheek.

“They have to pledge allegiance to the alphabet mafia. … In some form or fashion, they always have to let you know, ‘I don't hate the gays’ or ‘I don't hate the trans. I'm really a friend,’” she tells Jason.

“I think there is a right of passage in Hollywood and in the music and entertainment industry that you have to promote that lifestyle,” Jason agrees. “You can't reach that level of stardom in Hollywood without going through that right of passage.”

As for Washington’s profession of Christianity, Whitlock says he’s skeptical now.

“He's gone his whole career and had a pretty rock-solid reputation, had presented himself as some sort of Christian. I had always questioned it, and now I have the proof,” he says.

Washington could have said, “Hey, you know what? I know that's a big movie, but I'm good. I'm worth 200 million, 300 million, 400 million — whatever. I'm good. I've had enough. I'm not going to kiss a man,” Jason sighs.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.