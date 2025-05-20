Derek Chauvin pardon rumors and Karmelo Anthony promote ‘race-bait culture’

Some recent calls for President Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin may be inspiring those who base their entire worldview on race to take action.

BlazeTV host of "Fearless" Jason Whitlock isn’t a fan, as the calls for Chauvin's pardon have resulted in what may just be rumors spreading over social media regarding the response.

“And then all of a sudden there’s this news story, or alleged news story, and this is all over social media, all over Twitter or X, where we are the media, and people started tweeting out that Governor Tim Walz has started gearing and making plans for social unrest if Donald Trump pardons Derek Chauvin,” Whitlock says.

However, while Whitlock worries that the calls for his pardon may incite a negative response, he is not against Chauvin being released.

“Keep in mind, I think Derek Chauvin is wrongfully incarcerated, wrongfully convicted. George Floyd died of a drug overdose. Everybody with a brain that’s rational, that’s not controlled by racial idolatry, knows that. I’m for Derek Chauvin getting released from prison. I don’t think a pardon is the way to do it,” he continues.

Rather, Whitlock believes a retrial and a not-guilty verdict are the way to go.

“Once he beats the bogus state charges, then I think it’s easy for any president, Trump or whoever succeeds Trump, to then pardon him from the federal charges,” he explains.

The calls for his pardon also follow the murder of Austin Metcalf allegedly by Karmelo Anthony, which was only the beginning of the increase in race-baiting in the past few months.

“I keep saying, to connect the other dot to this, I keep saying that the Karmelo Anthony-Austin Metcalf murder, Karmelo Anthony’s murder of Austin Metcalf, that is the match that’s going to light the dynamite, or that is the match they want to use to light the dynamite to spark racial unrest and racial conflict in America,” Whitlock says.

“Maybe this is part of the entire racial fatigue, ‘black fatigue’ movement, that the reason why there’s so many videos being pumped out about ‘black fatigue’ and showing all these examples of black people behaving criminally, violently, savagely, embarrassingly — maybe they’re trying to build the public will. 'We've got so much black fatigue, we’re gonna give black people some fatigue and pardon Derek Chauvin,’” he continues.

“I know I sound conspiratorial, but just because I’m ahead of the conversation doesn’t mean I’m a conspiracy theorist. It just means I’m ahead of the conversation,” he adds.



