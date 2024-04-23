Did Angel Reese just win over Jason Whitlock with a pro-women tweet?!

Jason Whitlock has never been shy about his feelings regarding former LSU forward Angel Reese, who was just drafted to the Chicago Sky last week. In short, he’s not a fan.

Reese’s taunting of Caitlin Clark – a white, heterosexual player who also happens to be a record-smashing superstar and the number-one WNBA draft pick – and the idea that Reese is “arguably the most overrated athlete of [his] lifetime,” has soured Jason toward the “Bayou Barbie.”

However, on Monday night, Reese posted a tweet that may have Jason reevaluating the athlete.

The tweet comes just days after Biden’s amendments to Title IX rules, which will grant more protections to LGBTQ+ students, including prohibiting discrimination on the basis of “gender identity.” The revisions have massive implications for female athletes.

Not only has Reese “made it cool to lean into the feminine, sexy side of being an athlete,” but now she’s perhaps becoming “a baby Riley Gaines,” says Jason.

While Delano Squires echoes Jason’s sentiments, he’s far more skeptical.

“Is she prepared to stand her ground ten toes down, all 6 '4" and say, ‘I'm a woman, I'm speaking up for women's sports, and that's what it's going to be’?” he asks.

“Angel Reese is not going to back down here,” Jason assures, adding that “she is a legitimate influencer, and playing this feminine role is going to make her relevant and more money.”

But Squires doesn’t share Jason’s confidence in the Bayou Barbie.

“I definitely would take the opposite side,” he says. The number of “black people who are willing to stand in the public square taking positions that the culture completely disagrees with” while enduring “the scorn, the hatred, the name calling, the loss of opportunities ... is extremely small.”

“[Reese] is going to have handlers; she’s going to have PR reps; she’s going to have media coaches ... she’s going to have all of the other women in the WNBA,” he says, making it clear that he believes it’s only a matter of time before she caves to the woke mob.

To hear the rest of the debate, watch the clip below.

