Did Caitlin Clark just lose Jason Whitlock as a fan after she liked Taylor Swift’s post endorsing Kamala Harris?

Following the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Taylor Swift took to Instagram and endorsed Harris and Walz. No surprises there.

While the pop star encouraged people to do their research and vote for the candidate they feel best represents their values, she punctuated the post with a jab at JD Vance by signing it “Taylor Swift, childless cat lady.”

Indiana Fever point guard and most celebrated female basketball player Caitlin Clark liked Swift’s post, leading people to speculate about Clark’s political leanings – many assuming that she also must support Harris.

When asked if that was the case, Clark deflected the question and said that she would only use her platform to encourage people to vote.

“I think for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election at age 22. I could vote when I was 18, so I think, do that. That's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, and that's the same thing Taylor did. I think continuing to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting, I think that's the biggest thing you can do, and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."

Jason Whitlock, longtime Caitlin Clark fan and critic, discusses how Clark’s political posture will impact the way both he and fans see her.

According to Steve Kim, “we have to stop expecting our celebrities who we choose to follow to have the same beliefs as us, and conversely, we, the general public … have to stop being sheep and being led around the nose by any celebrity endorsement.”

“I don't know what [Clark’s] political leaning is. I don't think it really should matter, honestly,” he tells Jason, adding that he hopes “it does not change [Jason’s] opinion of her.”

To hear Jason’s thoughts on Caitlin Clark following her decision to like Swift’s post, watch the clip above.

