Dwyane Wade, Stephen A. Smith, and Jasmine Crockett PROMOTE black buffoonery

Pawns of the black community are loud — which is why Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is calling them out.

First up is Stephen A. Smith, who’s thrown himself into the political news cycle by openly entertaining the idea of running for president on the Democrat ticket in 2028. Most recently, he liked a clip of an anti-Semitic rant by Nick Fuentes.

“Let’s just be open and honest about the stats: 17 of the top 25 hedge funds are run by Jews; 17 of the top 27 donors in the 2020 presidential election were Jews; seven out of eight Ivy League universities have Jewish presidents; three out of three of the major recording companies and major record labels — run by Jews,” Fuentes said in his rant.

“As soon as I saw that clip and saw Stephen A. Smith liked it,” Whitlock begins, “I was like, oh, look at Stephen A. Smith. This is a game. He’s putting himself in the political news cycle. This is intentional. This is just Stephen A. Smith continuing to try to put himself in the political news cycle.”

And it’s working, as after he liked the post, Smith posted on X that he had no idea who Nick Fuentes was.

“I do not know who this is or what that video is. If it was ‘liked,’ it was unintentional,” Smith wrote in his post.

“This is an intentional mistake,” Whitlock says, noting that Smith isn’t the only one jumping into the political news cycle.

“Jasmine Crockett,” Whitlock says. “Someone asked her a question about Elon Musk, and she had one of the most unprofessional and just undignified responses you could possibly have.”

When Rep. Crockett (D-Texas) was asked by a reporter what she would say to Elon Musk if given the chance, Crockett replied, “F**k off.”

“She is running for president as well,” Whitlock says, before noting that Dwyane Wade is also jumping into the news cycle — though this is not quite political and is at the expense of his son.

“Dwyane Wade’s son, who they’re calling a girl on the cover of Seventeen magazine,” Whitlock says. “This is a little boy on a girls' magazine cover.”

“The young man has a mental issue, and instead we’re trying to correct the mental issue by confirming his mental issue,” he adds.

