Elon Musk channels Nick Cannon in baby-mama drama

Conservatives all over have rushed to congratulate Ashley St. Clair for her announcement that she is having Elon Musk’s 13th child and has been keeping it a secret — but they’re now all being called out on their hypocrisy.

“I agree with everyone that are coming down on conservatives, because they did not keep that same energy with, let’s say, Nick Cannon,” Shemeka Michelle tells Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.”

“It’s the same thing. If Elon is not going to be in the home with this child, as he’s not with his other children, it’s the same scenario,” Michelle continues. “If he’s not there to actually be a father, then conservatives have been lying this entire time about their thoughts on the traditional nuclear family.”

Whitlock is in agreement, telling Michelle that St. Clair’s announcement “didn’t sit right” with him.

“I read that, and knowing what I know, like, well, hold on, man. This ain’t been no secret; this has been bun in the oven,” Whitlock says. “My suspicion was that the rest of the story would be far more complicated than ‘Oh, I’m just out here trying to protect the privacy of my baby by announcing something about my 5-month-old baby who doesn’t have a Twitter account.’”

“It’s not about what I feel,” he continues. “It’s about what God feels. I think all the same stupid stuff as everybody else, but God has a ruling on premarital sex. God has a ruling on marriage and children, and all that violates all that.”

As for the conservatives who revealed their hypocrisy by congratulating St. Clair on her announcement, Michelle believes they were just “trying to look virtuous.”

“Which is why I’m okay with people ridiculing conservatives, because like you said, they could have remained quiet. Instead, they tossed their values out of the window to try and kiss Elon’s butt. And it’s like, if you call yourself a Christian, God is still watching,” she adds.

