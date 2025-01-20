Feminism over loyalty and tradition: Michelle Obama’s message to black America

Michelle Obama appears to have decided it would be best not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration or participate in Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” believes it’s more than just a personal decision; it's a message to black American women.

“It’s a message,” Whitlock says, “to the rest of women, black women in particular, that this is the idea. Expectations, protocols, traditions mean nothing. You establish new protocol, new traditions, new expectations. Out with the old, in with the new.”

“It’s a recipe for the kind of destruction and chaos that I think I see throughout all of America, but particularly in black America,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle is in full agreement.

“I think they’re sending this message because black women have bought into feminism hook, line, and sinker. And we are too stupid to look around and see that it hasn’t really worked out in our best interest,” Michelle says.

“Not only are more black women single, they are single mothers. Our kids have gone astray, and we don’t see the real effects that it’s had,” she continues, adding, “black women and black men alike will applaud Michelle Obama for standing 10 toes down and not going to the inauguration.”

“That’s how little the black man is respected, that it’s okay to hate Trump more than you put on a united front with your husband, more than you show that you are submissive and following your husband,” she adds.

This is why Michelle and so many others have so much respect for Melania Trump.

“It appears that if he says, ‘Jump,’ she says, ‘How high?’ When he moved, she moved, just like that,” Michelle says. “I’m sure she has gone to events that she didn’t want to be at, but she actually showed up to support her husband.”

