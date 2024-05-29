‘St. George Floyd’ getting his own Hollywood flick; are they rewriting history?

Hollywood has greenlit a George Floyd biopic titled "Daddy Changed the World," which will be “produced” by the BLM martyr’s 10-year-old daughter alongside her mother.

“There’s no end to the celebration, veneration, hero worship of St. George Floyd — to the point they’re going to make a movie,” Jason Whitlock of "Fearless" says to Shemeka Michelle.

“I’m just trying to figure out what George Floyd did besides die,” Michelle says, adding, “What did he do with his life, prior to laying on the ground? I just think they’re trying to change the narrative.”

Before his death, Floyd had been convicted of robbing and beating a pregnant woman at gunpoint, which Michelle believes is important to the narrative that’s being cleaned up and resold as the story of a martyr.

“I remember being robbed at gunpoint some 20-something years ago, and I can remember some time after the person that robbed us was shot and killed, he was not a hero to me. And so I feel bad for the woman who had a gun held to her stomach by George Floyd, anybody else that had to deal with him being a menace to society. I feel bad for them,” Michelle says.

Whitlock believes changing the narrative so blatantly has implications that reach far beyond just George Floyd.

“It makes me say, did Emmett Till, have they lied to us about this story? Did Emmett stick his hands up this woman’s pants? Is there something they’re not telling us?” Whitlock says. “I tend to think not, but when I’m watching history being recreated in real time, what else are they lying about?”

Because Floyd was a convicted criminal who had drugs in his system at the time of his death, Whitlock also is unsure what they could possibly put in the movie besides his death.

“There's eight minutes he’s on the ground, and other than that, what are they going to show, him smoking crack? They’re going to show him buying counterfeit bills? They’re going to show him robbing people?” Whitlock asks.

“What message are they trying to send to young black men or just black people in general? Like, your greatest accomplishment is dying and particularly if you die at the hands of a white person?” he adds.







