HOT TAKE: Travis Kelce’s appearance at Taylor Swift’s London concert emasculated him

Travis Kelce’s recent stage appearance at Taylor Swift’s London Eras tour concert has gone viral on the internet. By the looks of the footage, the concert attendees certainly seemed to revel in the tight end’s surprise cameo. And according to social media, Swifties across the globe applauded Kelce’s performance, interpreting his appearance as support for his girlfriend.

Jason Whitlock, however, has a different perspective.

Part of Kelce’s act involved helping Taylor change outfits on stage, but Jason saw it as “helping her disrobe.”

“You’re a Hall of Fame football player, you’ve made more than $100,000,000, you can have virtually your choice of women all across the planet, why do you choose Taylor Swift? And why do you pick the role of ‘Let me help my woman undress onstage in front of an audience’?” Jason asks, perplexed.

Guest T.J. Moe sees Kelce as “a cuck” and speculates that his act is a result of the NFL player being “obsessed with the fame” that comes with dating the most famous person on the planet.

“The guy is drunk on fame at this point,” he tells Jason, adding that last year, “everybody talked about Travis Kelce every single day … because of Taylor Swift. … Any man with any self-respect wouldn’t be caught dead on that stage with his woman.”

“He’s a man who’s surrendered to the matriarchy,” Jason agrees.

