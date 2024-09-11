‘How is ANYONE defending Tyreek Hill?!’ Condemning bodycam footage RELEASED

Last Sunday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was driving his black McLaren 720S to the Hard Rock Stadium in preparation for the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was pulled over by Miami-Dade police officers and ticketed for reckless driving as well as driving without a license.

According to Hill, he was forcibly removed from his vehicle, forced to the ground, and handcuffed unjustly. He assured everyone that he was “being very cooperative from the get-go.”

Immediately following the incident, one of the officers involved in Hill’s detainment was placed on administrative leave.

However, the police union’s president, Steadman Stahl, defended the officers’ conduct and issued a statement that read: “Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene, who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs. Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground."

So what’s the truth? Was Tyreek Hill rightly or wrongly detained?

Jason Whitlock analyzes the recently released bodycam footage of the incident.

“I'm sitting here in stunned shock and amazement that anyone is defending Tyreek Hill,” he says.



“There's video of Tyreek Hill speeding past police in an area that appears to be a construction zone. … Tyreek initially rolls down his window, and the cop tells him, ‘I'm pulling you over for speeding,’ while he's still on his motorcycle. Tyreek pulls over, gives the man static, won’t keep his windows rolled down. He did everything to trigger and provoke the cops,” Jason recounts, adding that “Tyreek Hill chose agitation, so he got agitated police officers.”

But what really shocks Jason is how the media is treating Tyreek as “the good guy,” when recent history shows how dangerous professional athletes can be on the road — especially NFL players.

Jason points to ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs, who’s now serving prison time for a drunk-driving incident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman, and to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was charged with one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury for a hit-and-run incident back in March.

Jason thinks that the Tyreek Hill scandal is really about needing “some racial incident to talk about during the election cycle.”

According to him, the reaction of the media seems to be: “Let's overlook Tyreek speeding; let's overlook him not complying with what the police said. Let's jump to they pulled him out of the car and he's a multimillion-dollar athlete and he's a celebrity and he's black; therefore the police are all in the wrong, and let's have an entire conversation about police brutality.”

“This is the crazy, silly, stupid world we have created,” he condemns.

To hear more of Jason’s analysis and watch the bodycam footage of Hill’s conduct, watch the episode above.

