How these four women are SAVING female sports

While the left continues to campaign for the right of delusional men to compete in women’s sports, there are several strong female athletes fighting it.

Riley Gaines is one of them.

“The former University of Kentucky swimmer, the superstar conservative outspoken Christian woman — she’s got to be the Rosa Parks of this,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Whitlock believes that brave women like Gaines have helped inspire boycotts like the one going on with the San Jose State women’s volleyball team, which features a man as its best player.

“There’s been a series of four universities that have refused to play against this San Jose State team, and I believe Riley Gaines, being the outspoken leader, kind of sparked this boycott,” Whitlock says, noting that he also believes “the advent and popularity” of Caitlin Clark have also inspired young women to take a stand.

“She hasn’t taken a strong position, but to see a woman this dominant in the sports arena and become the biggest star in American sports, I think, has inspired women and maybe helped young women realize the importance of protecting their own space,” he explains.

Whitlock also credits Sage Steele and Samantha Ponder with giving young women the strength to fight back.

“Two women that had big careers at ESPN, stood out there and basically said, ‘Hey, I think it’s important to protect women in these sports deals.’ Ended up losing their jobs at ESPN,” he explains.

“I compare Riley Gaines to Rosa Parks, I compare Sage Steele and Samantha Ponder to John Carlos and Tommy Smith, the guys that raised their fist in the Olympics, and I compare Caitlin Clark to Jackie Robinson.”

“It’s just a common-sense issue that I think takes the scales off people’s eyes, and you can see what the other side represents: total chaos and insanity,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.