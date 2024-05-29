Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush humiliated; confuse Memorial Day with Veterans' Day

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush commemorated Memorial Day by making it clear that they are completely ignorant of the meaning of Memorial Day.

The pair appeared to mix up the holiday with Veterans' Day in since-deleted tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country,” Omar wrote before the post was taken down. “We owe them more than our gratitude — they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.”

“This Memorial Day and every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal healthcare, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational and economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence,” Bush wrote in a similar post.

While Omar and Bush clearly didn’t understand the meaning of the holiday, social media users on X did — correcting them, sometimes brutally, in the comments.

“They don’t know our history, they pervert our history, they’re holding high political offices without understanding what this country is, what it’s traditions are,” Jason Whitlock of "Fearless" tells Delano Squires, adding, “I just find this troubling and disturbing that we have so little connection to our own history.”

Squires says he “wasn’t particularly surprised.”

“I think they are probably more representative of the average American than we would like to acknowledge. I think a lot of people tend to conflate Memorial Day with Veterans' Day,” he explains, adding, “The fact that these are elected officials, obviously we hold them to a higher standard, but I’m not particularly surprised.”

