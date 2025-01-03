Inside source claims ‘the tea leaves are pointing towards Deion leaving Colorado’

Many would say that Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes had a successful 2024 season. The team won nine games, ranked in the AP top 25, and made it to a bowl game. Star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter even won the Heisman Trophy. Outwardly, it appears that the Buffs have a bright future.

Jason Whitlock, however, has a source — “someone who’s in the know,” he says — who claims that “the situation is ripe and right for Deion Sanders to exit Colorado after their 36-14 Alamo Bowl loss to BYU.”

According to Jason’s source, “Going into the Alamo Bowl, Colorado [was] out of NIL money” and was forced to “do everything on a strict budget.”

Apparently, “The players were frustrated” that their bowl game experience was subpar due to budget constraints, which is why the team “didn't take the bowl game that seriously.”

Jason’s source also told him that “the Buffaloes spent two nights in a strip club that they basically rented out” on Christmas Day and the day after. This escapade, however, did not involve Travis Hunter, who does not go to clubs.

“Money wasn’t there, so their focus wasn’t there,” says Jason.

While his source predicts that a Deion exit is on the horizon, Jason isn’t so sure.

“I think Colorado is going to pony up,” he says. “They got some five-star quarterback; they got some other good recruits. It appears to me that Deion plans to stay.”

However, Deion has claimed that he got involved in coaching to develop his kids — Shedeur and Shilo — and now that both are graduating, perhaps Deion will consider his work finished.

On top of that, “Deion has positioned himself to be a candidate for an NFL job,” says Jason.

“If Deion bounces, [then his time at Colorado] was a disaster, and it was not worth it,” he adds.

