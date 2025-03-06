Democrat ‘mascots’ Jasmine Crockett and Al Green play ‘THE FOOL’ in front of Congress

The newest member of “the squad,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), is now known for acting like a complete fool in Washington, D.C. — most recently, she put out a video where she dances and raps to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as an anti-Trump message.

“That’s Jasmine Crockett making a fool of herself, making a fool of politics, and turning politics into a complete and utter circus,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” says after watching the video she posted to social media.

“I don’t get it, but to some degree I do get it. If you look around the world, Zelenskyy and Ukraine, he was some sort of comedian. They’ve got videos of him dancing in high heels and all. Maybe politics globally, and certainly here in America, maybe it's just turning into a clown show and a circus,” he continues.

When it comes to Crockett, Shemeka Michelle is in full agreement.

“You said, you know, Zelenskyy was an actor or whatever, but I’m assuming that he’s not dancing around in heels today. So that’s my problem with Jasmine. There are things that you should be focused on. Winning a popularity contest in Congress is not one of those things,” Michelle says.

“It just looks as if she’s not taking her job seriously and she just wants to be a celebrity, she just wants to be famous, she wants a bunch of people saying, ‘Oh, I like her, she keep it real,’” Michelle continues.

However, Crockett isn’t alone in her unprofessional antics — as Congressman Al Green (D-Texas) was kicked out of Trump’s congressional address on Tuesday night for pulling his own stunt.

“From the beginning of the address, I kind of knew that there was going to be some black person that just put themselves out there to go really far,” Michelle says.

“I do think Al Green is too old to have those type of antics. You would think someone who could be a grandfather would know how to carry himself and would know how to get his message across without looking like a buffoon, but I wasn’t shocked that it was one of their mascots,” she continues.

“Because that’s kind of how they use people, as mascots,” she added.

