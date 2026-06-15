Jason Whitlock blasts Karmelo Anthony’s parents: ‘An echo chamber of delusion’

After Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf, his parents are making their interview rounds — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes what they’re saying is completely “delusional.”

“My son is no murderer. My son didn’t intend to hurt anyone. My son was defending himself, and that’s what hurts so bad,” Anthony’s mother said in an interview on CBS News Texas.

Anthony told the interviewer that she asked the jury to “have mercy” on her son but that she knew “they had their minds made up already.”

“We were delusional. We thought we were going to get a fair shake,” Anthony’s father said.

The two also claimed that “everyone” lied on the stand, with his mother saying, “All of the witnesses' statements were inconsistent. All of them.”

“So Karmelo Anthony’s father said, ‘We were delusional.’ And I think what he should have said is, ‘We are delusional,’” Whitlock says.

“And I say that not trying to be mean-spirited, but they are delusional. They live in a delusional space where their delusions are confirmed. … I just want you to look at the shirt,” he says, pointing out that in the interview, the father was wearing a shirt that reads “#BelieveKarmelo.”

“Why would we believe someone who’s not talking, who didn’t take the stand? What are we to believe? Does Karmelo believe what he’s saying? Because if he did, he would have taken the stand. It was the only chance they had — him taking the stand and convincing a jury that he acted in self-defense,” he continues.

“He didn’t tell his own story,” he adds.

Whitlock also points out that while the mother claimed the witness statements were "inconsistent," the statements were actually “very consistent.”

“You have to explain to me what’s their motive for lying. Why lie? What’s the motive? The black witnesses, the black kids that all went on the stand and told a pretty consistent story amongst the group, what’s their motive?” he says.

“There's an echo chamber of delusion that many black people live in, and it’s controlled by social media. And this is the danger of social media. They create these echo chambers where you can have all of your delusional thoughts confirmed,” he continues.

“‘He didn’t want to kill Austin Metcalf,’” he says, mimicking Anthony’s mother. “Your son brought a knife to a high school track meet and then told a kid, in front of other people, if you touch me, you’ll find out, or something to that degree.”

“This is a state of delusion that these people are existing in,” he adds.

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