Jason Whitlock says his opinion about Angel Reese making Sports Illustrated’s 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports list is 'DANGEROUS'

Despite being in the WNBA for less than one season, Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese made Sports Illustrated’s list of the 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports and was even featured on the cover of the magazine.

Jason Whitlock is appalled.

“Are you kidding me — a woman that rebounds and shows up half naked to games?!” he says, exasperated, adding that he can’t believe that so many people on the list either play for or are affiliated with the WNBA.

“A league that didn't matter three months ago now has eight of the most influential people,” he sighs.

According to Steve Kim, “All of this has to do with Caitlin Clark.”

“The fact that you have Angel Reese on that cover is a direct result [of] two things” he says, the first being the reality that the magazine “can’t put the white girl on the cover.”

Instead, the magazine chose to “virtue signal and appease everybody by putting [Clark’s] main perceived rival,” Angel Reese, on the cover.

Second, of all of the other WNBA athletes, commentators, and analysts on the list, Steve says that the only reason anyone even knows about them is because of the attention Caitlin Clark has brought to the league.

“Caitlin is the common denominator,” he says.

Jason says he has an opinion on the matter that is “dangerous.”

“Caitlin Clark is the slave that's building the WNBA, and all these black women are climbing all over the top of her and piggybacking her to relevance and money. She's Kunta Kinte,” he says.

Steve says that nowadays any sort of list of “influential people in any industry” involves “a lot of virtue signaling, where you now start to basically do your own version of DEI.”

“You’ve got to have a certain amount of minorities, certain people of religion, color, sexual orientation. Those lists really are not honest; they're basically a rainbow coalition of, ‘Hey look at me, I'm progressive, I'm not one of the racists,'” he says.

