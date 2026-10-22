Jay-Z chooses Jay-Z for Super Bowl LXI performance — Jason Whitlock calls it out as a ‘no whites allowed situation’

Since 2019, the NFL has partnered with Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation to curate and produce the Super Bowl halftime show, making the billionaire rapper/entrepreneur the main decision-maker on the performer each year.

According to recent articles from Puck News and Deadline, Jay-Z has chosen himself as the performer for Super Bowl LXI.

“This somewhat blows my mind, but it's right on brand for the NFL and Jay-Z,” says “Fearless” host Jason Whitlock.

Whitlock begins by listing out the Super Bowl halftime performers since Jay-Z took control in 2019:

2020 — Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

2021 — The Weeknd

2022 — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

2023 — Rihanna

2024 — Usher

2025 — Kendrick Lamar

2026 — Bad Bunny

“And now he's picking himself. This has really turned into a no whites allowed situation,” sighs Whitlock. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion is no part of Jay-Z's strategy or the NFL strategy as it relates to Super Bowl halftimes.”

The NFL, he says, seems to have learned nothing from the toll Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show took on Bad Bunny’s performance last year.

“TPUSA's halftime show was a raging success that actually hurt Super Bowl ratings. Bad Bunny's ratings dipped. The Super Bowl ratings did not do what they were supposed to do. ... Doesn't seem like the NFL has learned anything,” he says.

While Jay-Z is “not the same” as Bad Bunny, who “sang in Spanish” and “made homosexual references,” Whitlock still doesn’t think he’s a good choice for what’s supposed to be a family-friendly show.

“I find Jay-Z's music inappropriate for a Super Bowl halftime. It's gutter rap music,” he says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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