‘Professional manipulator’: Why Jimmy Kimmel’s apology means nothing

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his return to the air with an apology for his statements about Charlie Kirk, but not everyone is buying it.

“I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do,” Kimmel said.

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both,” he continued.

“And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way,” he said.

Kimmel continued to say that while we may not all “agree on politics,” the man who shot Charlie doesn’t represent anyone.

“This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t,” he added.

While BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says he buys Kimmel’s apology, BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe couldn’t disagree more.

“What is wrong with you?” Moe asks a laughing Whitlock.

“I cannot judge this man’s heart. I’m going to have to judge his actions. Only God can know the heart. And I think in that apology, he covered the right things. And so I’m going to accept him at his words. And his voice cracked in a way that mine cracks whenever I get emotional,” Whitlock explains.

“He’s a good actor. He’s a great actor, Jason. He’s a wonderful actor. I will absolutely give you that,” Moe responds. “And I might buy it if I haven’t watched him do a version of this every time he wants you to feel sorry for him.”

“Every time he wants universal health care, he tells a story, and his voice cracks. Every time he wants something about immigration, he tells a story, and his voice cracks. OK?” he continues, adding, “He is a professional manipulator.”

And it appears T.J. Moe was right, as Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t finished with his “apology.”

Kimmel went on to say, “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

“So this is where he loses me,” Whitlock admits. “He immediately goes on the offensive, and you know, when you apologize, you should be smothered in humility. It’s not time to go on an attack.”

