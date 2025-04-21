Career criminal representing Karmelo Anthony sows chaos, blatantly disrespects victim's father

An activist from Next Generation Action Network is not only representing accused teen killer Karmelo Anthony but has a lengthy rap sheet of his own.

Minister Dominique Alexander, the appointed spokesperson for the alleged teen murderer, has been convicted on child abuse charges and allegations of domestic violence, but served almost zero prison time.

While on probation, Alexander was indicted on felony forgery charges, then in 2017 on felony theft charges of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

“The guy’s been convicted of several crimes,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments. “He’s reinvented himself as some sort of black activist. That’s the first sign that hey, there’s a problem here. A career criminal is the face of, ‘Hey, I’m fighting for justice for Karmelo Anthony and his family.’”

“They’re looking for justice for Karmelo Anthony,” Whitlock continues. “Who would take on that job? ‘We gotta get justice for the guy that [allegedly] stabbed and killed a 17-year-old.’ Who would do that? And why?”

And the latest press conference for Anthony’s family, led by Alexander, revealed Alexander’s true colors when Jeff Metcalf, the father of the slain teenager Austin Metcalf, showed up at the press conference himself.

“The father being at this press conference … is a disrespect to the dignity of his son,” said Alexander.

“That was disrespectful and just shows you all the character — he was not invited, he knows that it’s inappropriate to be near this family, but he did it,” the Next Generation Action Network president added.

“So this press conference that went 30 minutes yesterday started out with Dominique Alexander, the career criminal, the baby Al Sharpton of Texas. Austin Metcalf’s father, who came to the press conference. He wanted to hear what Karmelo Anthony and his family and their spokesman had to say,” Whitlock says.

“And they booted Austin Metcalf’s dad out of the press conference, and then Dominique Alexander, the man with virtually no command of the English language, took a dump on Austin Metcalf’s father,” he continues, adding, “Who’s the real victim here?”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.